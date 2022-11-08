scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Money laundering case: ED arrests Mukhtar’s brother-in-law soon after he is released on bail

The agency has also issued notice to Mukhtar’s wife Afsha, asking her to join the probe in the case. Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Banda jail.

Abbas Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, being produced to a court after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

DAYS AFTER arresting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son MLA Abbas Ansari in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Mukhtar’s brother-in-law Atif Raza in the same case. The agency arrested Raza soon after he was released from jail after being granted bail in another case.

“We summoned Atif Raza several times earlier when he was out of jail to get his statement recorded. He was regularly avoiding joining the investigation. On Monday, when he failed to give specific replies to our questions, we arrested him as he came out of jail,” said a senior ED officer.

Atif would be produced before a court on Tuesday, added the officer.

Abbas Ansari, who is in ED custody till November 12, was arrested on November 5 for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation. Earlier this year, Abbas won the Assembly election from Mau seat on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj ticket.

On the basis of an FIR registered by the UP Police, the ED had last year registered a case against a firm, Vikas Construction. During investigation, it came to light that Abbas got money from the firm on several occasions. He also purchased property from the company, which is believed to be run by Mukhtar’s family members and others.

Officials said it is alleged that Vikas Construction constructed godowns on public and government land after encroaching the plots. “So far, it is found that the firm had constructed godowns in Mau and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh,” the agency said.

