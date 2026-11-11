A day after Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2007 terror attack on a CRPF camp that claimed eight lives, was shot dead in Rampur, police said they are verifying a Facebook post in which a person, identifying himself as Rahul Singh, has claimed responsibility for the killing.
Shareef, 52, was released from jail in November last year.
Rampur police are trying to establish the identity of the person who posted the Facebook message and verify if it has any connection with Shareef’s murder. A case has been lodged against unidentified persons.
“We are working in all directions. We are also verifying and collecting details of the Facebook post,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Anurag Singh.
Police said they are also gathering details about Shareef’s family and have drawn up a list of jails where he was lodged during his nearly 17 years in prison. Police plan to seek information from these prisons as part of efforts to piece together his life and circumstances before his release in November last year.
During the course of investigation, police collected footage from CCTVs near the crime scene which showed the bike and accused from a distance, making it difficult to identify them or the vehicle’s registration number.
Police said Shareef’s family has not reported any known enmity or ongoing dispute with anyone that could have led to the killing. Investigators are also examining his past, including his background before he was sent to prison, and looking into whether there was any property-related dispute within the family.
The post-mortem examination was conducted, and Shareef’s body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.
Shareef was shot dead while returning home with his son, Abu Wais Khan (21), after visiting the Khajuria police station, where he had been summoned by the police. Shareef was riding pillion on the motorcycle, driven by his son, when two men on another motorcycle approached them from behind and opened fire near the Panwaria village crossing in the Khajuria area. Police said the assailants had covered their faces.
After his release from prison in November last year, Shareef had been living with his family in Badanpuri village.