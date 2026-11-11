A day after Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2007 terror attack on a CRPF camp that claimed eight lives, was shot dead in Rampur, police said they are verifying a Facebook post in which a person, identifying himself as Rahul Singh, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Shareef, 52, was released from jail in November last year.

Rampur police are trying to establish the identity of the person who posted the Facebook message and verify if it has any connection with Shareef’s murder. A case has been lodged against unidentified persons.

“We are working in all directions. We are also verifying and collecting details of the Facebook post,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Anurag Singh.