Acquitted in 2007 CRPF attack case, 3 men anxious after co-accused’s murder

The murder of Mohammad Shareef has left three other men acquitted along with him in the 2007 CRPF camp attack case fearing for their safety. Having spent years in prison before being cleared of the charges, the three said they are struggling to understand why Shareef was killed — and whether they too could be at risk.

“We are surprised and unable to understand how someone who had spent 17 years in jail and was released only a year ago could have developed enmity with anyone. We are trying to figure out the motive behind his killing because, as far as we know, Shareef had no reason to be involved in any dispute with anyone,” they said.

Shareef was shot dead on Tuesday by two unidentified men, their faces covered, who allegedly approached him on a motorcycle from behind and opened fire. According to his family, he was returning home from the police station when the attack took place. He succumbed to his bullet injuries, while the assailants fled.

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Police had arrested Shareef, 52, along with Jung Bahadur, 68, from Moradabad, Mohammad Kausar, 58, from Pratapgarh, Gulab Khan, 52, from Bareilly and Sabaduddin from Bihar in connection with the terror attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on the night of December 31, 2007. Seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller were killed. Five others were injured in the attack.

Mohammad Shareef had been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the CRPF case and released from jail in November last year. (Express photo) Mohammad Shareef had been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the CRPF case and released from jail in November last year. (Express photo)

Shareef had been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the CRPF case and released from jail in November last year. He had challenged a trial court verdict sentencing him to death.

Life after prison, and lingering police checks

Mohammad Kausar and Gulab Khan were released from jail in October 2019 after a local court of Rampur acquitted them in the case. Jung Bahadur, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rampur court, was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court after challenging the verdict. He was released in November last year.

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Gulab Khan said police personnel from the local station call him once or twice a month to enquire about his work and whereabouts. “I learnt about Shareef’s killing only this morning, when my son showed me the news on his phone… The news has left us frightened and worried about our own safety,” he said.

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Before his arrest, Gulab owned a welding shop. After spending 11 years and eight months in prison, he returned home and started a small fabrication business, making doors and windows to support his family.

He lives with his three children at his ancestral home in the Baheri area of Bareilly. His eldest child is 25 years old.

“I am regularly called to the police station to give my whereabouts and work I am doing. I have no idea why I am still called for verification,” said Gulab Khan, who claimed he had not moved out of Uttar Pradesh since his release.

Kausar said the news has come as a shock. He runs a business with his two sons, both in their 20s and unmarried. Before the arrest, Kausar was running an electronics shop from his home.

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Jung Bahadur said he learnt about the murder after his son showed him a news report on his phone. “The manner in which he was killed makes it appear to be a planned attack. The assailants shot him while he was riding a motorcycle. There should be a thorough investigation to establish the motive behind the killing,” said Bahadur, who used to run a public call office (PCO) near his home in Milak Kamru village.

He now stays at home. He has 10 children.

Human rights organisation Rihai Manch has also raised concerns over Shareef’s killing.

Rihai Manch president and advocate Mohammad Shoaib said police should also examine why Shareef was allegedly being called to the police station regularly, as claimed by his family. “The court had acquitted him of the charges in the CRPF camp attack case. His killing raises questions about a possible larger conspiracy, which must be thoroughly investigated,” Shoaib claimed.