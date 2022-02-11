PM Modi’s flight of lies won’t land: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “flight of lies will not land anywhere in UP” and that the “biggest leader of the BJP tell the biggest lies”.

Speaking in Bijnor at a limited public gathering, Akhilesh was referring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent cancelled visit to the district due to bad weather.

“I have heard that the weather was bad. The weather is bad for them. Their flight of lies will not land anywhere in UP. These people are astonishing. Their small leaders tell small lies, and big leaders tell big lies. The biggest leader tells the biggest lies. Tell me if they lie or not,” said Akhilesh.

Talking about the BJP’s double-engine government push, the former chief minister said, “Industrialists are facing double corruption in the double-engine government. These double-engine people are such that they are taking off the wheels of each other’s engines. This government is not coming back. The leader who was made to walk has already been sent to Gorakhpur.”

He said the Samajwadis and Ambedkarwadis must unite to save the Constitution framed by Bhim Rao Ambedkar. “They are building a new Lok Sabha. Who knows what they will make there? They may bring a new constitution. I appeal to the Samajwadis and also Ambedkarwadis; we must unite to save the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar and clean up the BJP.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, he said, “The biggest leader made his junior walk.

Then the junior leader made his junior sit on a stool. And his anger didn’t stop there, and he removed his picture from the manifesto.”

Claiming that BJP will soon be ousted from power, Akhilesh attacked the state government for not making arrangements for migrant workers’ return to home during the Covid pandemic-hit lockdown in 2020. “This government should have helped labourer brothers, but the people in government didn’t do anything and left them as they were.”