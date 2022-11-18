scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

PM to inaugurate Tamil Sangamam tomorrow

Visitors to get glimpse of TN’s culture, cuisine and music

Narendra Modi, Kashi Tamil Sangamam Varanasi, Tamil Sangamam, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19. The event aims at rediscovering “centuries-old bond of knowledge” and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South.

The Uttar Pradesh government in co-ordination with Government of India has planned the ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi on a grand scale, where vistors can get glimpse of the Dravidian culture and also introduce culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

About 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are  being put up at the Amphitheater Ground of BHU in Varanasi, which will display the products, handicrafts and handlooms of Tamil Nadu. Along with this, an exhibition depicting the struggle of freedom fighters will also be organised.

There would also be exhibitions by the National Book Trust and Central Institute of Languages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

The government spokesperson informed that 51 cultural programmes will be held during the 30-day Kashi Tamil Samagam, which will showcase the culture of Tamil Nadu including Meenakshi Chittaranjan’s Bharatanatyam, folk music of Tamil Nadu, Irula and other tribal dances and Villupatta, an ancient musical story-telling.

The cultural events would also have mythological historical drama, puppet shows based on the Shiva Purana, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

On the day of the inauguration, around 2,500-3,000 people in 12 different groups from Tamil Nadu are expected to reach Varanasi.

Advertisement

The groups visiting Varanansi would visit Hanuman Ghat, Subrahmanya Bharti’s residence, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sarnath Archaeological Site & Museum, Ganga Aarti and also take a boat tour of the 84 ghats and take part in the cultural programme at BHU in the evening.

After Varanasi, groups are also likely to be taken to Prayagraj and Ayodhya

The spokesperson further said that three additional special coaches will be attached to three trains from Rameshwaram, Chennai and Coimbatore just for the event.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

While Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the event, IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been selected as the nodal institutes for the programme.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:35:41 am
Next Story

BJP, Cong protest seeking Kolkata mayor’s resignation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement