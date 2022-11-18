PM to inaugurate Tamil Sangamam tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19. The event aims at rediscovering “centuries-old bond of knowledge” and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South.

The Uttar Pradesh government in co-ordination with Government of India has planned the ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi on a grand scale, where vistors can get glimpse of the Dravidian culture and also introduce culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

About 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are being put up at the Amphitheater Ground of BHU in Varanasi, which will display the products, handicrafts and handlooms of Tamil Nadu. Along with this, an exhibition depicting the struggle of freedom fighters will also be organised.

There would also be exhibitions by the National Book Trust and Central Institute of Languages.

The government spokesperson informed that 51 cultural programmes will be held during the 30-day Kashi Tamil Samagam, which will showcase the culture of Tamil Nadu including Meenakshi Chittaranjan’s Bharatanatyam, folk music of Tamil Nadu, Irula and other tribal dances and Villupatta, an ancient musical story-telling.

The cultural events would also have mythological historical drama, puppet shows based on the Shiva Purana, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

On the day of the inauguration, around 2,500-3,000 people in 12 different groups from Tamil Nadu are expected to reach Varanasi.

The groups visiting Varanansi would visit Hanuman Ghat, Subrahmanya Bharti’s residence, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sarnath Archaeological Site & Museum, Ganga Aarti and also take a boat tour of the 84 ghats and take part in the cultural programme at BHU in the evening.

After Varanasi, groups are also likely to be taken to Prayagraj and Ayodhya

The spokesperson further said that three additional special coaches will be attached to three trains from Rameshwaram, Chennai and Coimbatore just for the event.

While Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the event, IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been selected as the nodal institutes for the programme.