‘Modi supporters’ again assault AAP worker, case filed

An AAP worker was allegedly assaulted by unidentified “Modi supporters” in Kotwali area of Varanasi Thursday evening. According to Inspector Kotwali, Satish Sinha, a case was registered under relevant sections pertaining to rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.

Kapil Mishra, AAP in-charge of Varanasi (South) assembly segment, said: “Some of our volunteers wearing AAP caps were interacting with people in Katehar area under Kotwali police station last evening. Around 9 pm, some of the persons came and forcibly removed the caps. When they objected, they began hitting them with sticks. One of our workers, Shafi-ul-Wara (20), sustained a fracture”.

Inspector Sinha said the clash appeared to be between two groups over a trivial issue. “Identity of the assailants and the exact cause is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor and Head of Department (Political Science), in BHU, Kaushal Kishore Mishra, was arrested and released on bail Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on Somnath Bharti, AAP’s former law minister in Delhi, at Assi Ghat on April 23.

Mishra was named by Bharti in an FIR lodged a day after the latter “forgave” him.

“AAP workers think their tactics, which was successful in Delhi, will be successful in Varanasi as well. They are outsiders. They do not know anybody, which is why they always get cases registered against unidentified persons,” Mishra said and added he was a supporter of Modi, but had nothing to do with the BJP.

Referring to the April 23 incident, Mishra said those who had lodged a complaint were not even aware of the name of the channel’s anchor.

“There were hundreds present at Assi Ghat. Since somebody in the crowd took my name, they decided to name me in the FIR. They want to garner sympathy and are hoping to convert the same into votes. This is not going to happen in Varanasi,” he added.

