Modi praises UP govt for launching helpline for elderly, tags Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for running a helpline for elderlies during the Covid pandemic.

Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet, Modi wrote: ‘Project ELDERLINE’ Very good initiative!”

The PM also posted a link to a news article on the toll-free helpline for extending support to elderly citizens across all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The helpline came into operation on May 14.

During the launch, the government has said that the helpline – 14567 – will address health concerns, provide emotional support and legal aid to people above 60 years of age. A government spokesperson said the helpline number receives as many as 80 to 90 calls daily from across the state.

The Prime Minister’s tweet praising the UP government came amid speculation about changes in the Adityanath government ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year. Adityanath had met Modi for over an hour in Delhi this week.

CM calls on Governor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, called on Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday, according to an official statement. It was a courtesy visit, the statement added. The visit came days after Adityanath visited Delhi to meet the PM. PTI