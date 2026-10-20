Model Shraddha Dubey arrested in Lucknow cafe owner death case

Model-influencer Shraddha Dubey, who had been on the run for over 11 days in connection with the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma, was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish, police said.

A joint team of the Lucknow Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from Nagpur Police, arrested the three. They are being brought to Lucknow after the completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Shiva died on the night of October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Shraddha’s rented flat at Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. Based on a complaint by his mother, Ranjana Sharma, police registered an FIR against the three on murder charges at Hazratganj police station. After they remained absconding, police obtained non-bailable warrants against them and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Vir, who was supervising the investigation, and attached him to the office of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP). Hazratganj Station House Officer Vikram Singh was also removed from his post and attached to the police lines.

Shraddha claimed innocence in videos released while on the run

While on the run, at least three videos of Shraddha surfaced on social media, in which she had claimed she was innocent.

In the latest video circulated on Sunday evening, she alleged that Shiva’s mother had filed a false case against her because she disapproved of their relationship, partly because Shraddha was older than her son.

Shraddha, in the video, also claimed she had seen Shiva jump from the building and sought a fair and impartial investigation. She alleged that police had obtained CCTV footage showing her near the Nepal border but had not retrieved footage from her apartment building, which she said would prove her innocence.

Story continues below this ad

In the same video, Shraddha claimed she had known Shiva for about four months and that he had started visiting her home around two months ago. She also claimed Shiva had debts of Rs 16-17 lakh and had sought financial help from her.

She alleged that he had taken jewellery worth Rs 5-6 lakh from her home about a month before his death. Describing the matter as personal, she said he had acknowledged taking the jewellery in a video and promised to return it.

Family denies debt claims, accuses Shraddha of harassment

Shiva’s family, however, accused Shraddha of harassing him.

Ranjana, who runs a chikan garments business in Aliganj, said she had met Shraddha only twice and exchanged just a few words with her. She denied that her son was in debt and asked why, if Shraddha had caught him stealing, she never filed a case against him.

Story continues below this ad

“It is all false. My son never told us he was in debt. Shraddha is only trying to divert the case… My son was not under any depression, as Shraddha projected,” she claimed.

“It is murder, and I want Shraddha to face her crime… she had pressured my son,” Ranjana alleged.

The family also claimed that high-profile personalities are behind Shraddha. “It was surprising that a wanted accused met media persons and released videos, yet the police couldn’t arrest her,” Ranjana said.

Shraddha’s father questioned in Rae Bareli

In Rae Bareli, where Shradda’s parental home is located, her father, Shiv Prasad Dubey, a retired government employee, has reportedly cut himself off from neighbours and shut himself inside the house.

Story continues below this ad

On Sunday, a Lucknow Police team visited Shiv Prasad’s house in the Rajajipuram area of Rae Bareli and recorded his statement again.

“The police team stayed inside the house for about an hour and then left. Shraddha and her two siblings are children of Shiv Prasad’s first wife. Apart from Shiv Prasad and his second wife, no one else is at the house. The tenants have also locked up their portion and left, fearing police action,” said a neighbour whose house is adjacent to Shiv Prasad’s.