Mock drill turns real as woman who jumped in river to end life rescued

An FIR was registered at Jarwal Road police station against her husband Aamir and his family members. (Photo: Screengrab from X/@ANI)

A joint mock drill for flood preparedness in Bahraich turned real as relief personnel rescued a woman who had reportedly jumped into the Ghagra river in an attempt to end her life.

Upon her rescue, it was found she had jumped into the river from the Sanjay Setu after allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws. A case was subsequently filed against the accused.

‘Out of blue rescue’

A joint mock drill was being conducted by the Bahraich Disaster Management Committee and local police teams on the banks of the Ghagra river in Bahraich on Thursday, to prepare for flood and disaster response situations ahead of the incoming monsoon season.