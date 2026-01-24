Mock drill held amid blackout in all 75 UP districts to check emergency preparedness

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Brigade, police, health and other departments participated in the drill, it is learnt. (Source: Screengrab/X/PTI)

A mock drill to check emergency preparedness was conducted amid a blackout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh starting 6pm on Friday, officials said.

The exercise was carried out by the Civil Defence Department on the state government’s instructions issued on January 5 to all districts and departments concerned to mark Uttar Pradesh Diwas and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, they said.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Brigade, police, health and other departments participated in the drill, it is learnt.

As per the instructions on the procedure for the drill were issued by Principal Secretary (Civil Defence) Sanyukta Samaddar, the mock drill began around 6 pm and an immediate red alert for an air raid was issued via sirens upon receiving information of “air raids” from the Civil Defence control room.