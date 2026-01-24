Mock drill held amid blackout in all 75 UP districts to check emergency preparedness

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A mock drill to check emergency preparedness was conducted amid a blackout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh starting 6pm on Friday, officials said.
The exercise was carried out by the Civil Defence Department on the state government’s instructions issued on January 5 to all districts and departments concerned to mark Uttar Pradesh Diwas and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, they said.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Brigade, police, health and other departments participated in the drill, it is learnt.
As per the instructions on the procedure for the drill were issued by Principal Secretary (Civil Defence) Sanyukta Samaddar, the mock drill began around 6 pm and an immediate red alert for an air raid was issued via sirens upon receiving information of “air raids” from the Civil Defence control room.
Power supply to all designated areas was cut and Civil Defence volunteers guided the public to “bomb shelters” and directed them to safe locations, the officials said.
Minutes later, a green alert for the end of “air raids” was issued via siren followed by inspection of the “incident sites and reported damage to the control room”. Also, the Civil Defence volunteers used fire extinguishers and blankets to control “fires” using blankets and buckets.
The Health Department set up medical posts at the “incident sites” with Civil Defence volunteers providing “first aid” to the “injured” and “transporting affected individuals to the medical posts using emergency rescue methods”, it was stated.
Then the SDRF and NDRF personnel arrived at the “incident sites” and set up their posts and rescued individuals “trapped in buildings”.
Also, the NDRF personnel assessed the impact of “chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards”, it was stated.
ADM Revenue, Muzaffarnagar, Rajendra Kumar, said the drill in the district was conducted at local DAV College and power supply to the entire city was disconnected.
A senior Civil Defence Department official said all districts and departments concerned will send reports on the exercise to the government.
After the drill session at Police Lines in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today’s mock drill inspires people to be ready for all kinds of situations, good or bad, war or peace. People have accepted the role of Civil Defense as first responders, for calamities or incidents.”
“Dependence on the government for every thing is not the sign of a self-sufficient society. Today’s mock drill has shown that Civil Defence, which has been formed in all 75 districts of UP, is not just restricted to times of peace or festivals but would also be ready to handle any war-like situation forced upon us by the enemy. Such drills should be made a routine practice,” he added.
