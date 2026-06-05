Mob in Uttar Pradesh attacks police team escorting the body of man killed in ‘encounter’

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A day after a man accused of murdering a hotelier’s son was killed in an alleged encounter, a mob attacked the police team which was escorting the body of the accused for cremation in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, police said. Two policemen were also injured in the attack, they added.
The deceased, identified as Kamlesh Chaudhary, was killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Ghazipur.
According to officers, a group of 100 people allegedly attacked the police personnel escorting the funeral procession and hurled stones at them, claiming that the encounter in which Chaudhary was killed had been staged.
Additional police forces were rushed to the spot and succeeded in bringing the situation under control, officers said. Faced with the violence, some officers were forced to retreat to safer locations, police said.
Following the incident, the body was transported to the cremation ground, where the final rites were conducted by the family members without further incident, officers added.
Among the alleged miscreants, included the deceased’s family members, police said, adding that officers have since been deployed in and around Chaudhary’s residence as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation of tensions.
“A case is being registered at Kotwali police station in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made so far,” Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.
On Wednesday, police received intelligence about the movement of Chaudhary in the Bazaar area of Ghazipur. Acting on the tip-off, a joint police team moved to apprehend him. However, officers said Chaudhary opened fire upon spotting the police and attempted to flee on a motorcycle.
Police alerted the control room and launched a pursuit for Chaudhary. Near a tube well in Kurtha village, Chaudhary allegedly found himself surrounded and again fired at the police. According to the police, officers returned fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which he was struck in the chest and critically injured.
He was immediately taken to the district hospital in Ghazipur for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. An officer sustained a gunshot wound to the hand during the encounter and remains under treatment, officers added.
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