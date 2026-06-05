Mob in Uttar Pradesh attacks police team escorting the body of man killed in ‘encounter’

According to the police, officers returned fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which he was struck in the chest and critically injured.

A day after a man accused of murdering a hotelier’s son was killed in an alleged encounter, a mob attacked the police team which was escorting the body of the accused for cremation in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, police said. Two policemen were also injured in the attack, they added.

The deceased, identified as Kamlesh Chaudhary, was killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Ghazipur.

According to officers, a group of 100 people allegedly attacked the police personnel escorting the funeral procession and hurled stones at them, claiming that the encounter in which Chaudhary was killed had been staged.

Additional police forces were rushed to the spot and succeeded in bringing the situation under control, officers said. Faced with the violence, some officers were forced to retreat to safer locations, police said.