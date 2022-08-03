MLC by-elections: SP pick Kol’s nomination rejected over age criterion

August 3, 2022 12:36:47 am
In an embarrassment for the Samajwadi Party, the nomination of its candidate, Kirti Kol, for the Legislative Council by-elections was rejected on Tuesday. Kol’s nomination was rejected as she had declared her age as 28 years, whereas the minimum age for contesting an election for the Legislative Council is 30 years.
The development clears the way for the two Bharatiya Janata Party nominees Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan to enter the Upper House of the state legislature. Returning officer for the Legislative Council by-elections Brij Bhushan Dubey said, “Kol’s nomination papers were found invalid during scrutiny because she had declared her age in the nomination paper and other attached documents as 28 years while 30 years is the minimum age limit for contesting the MLC polls.”
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “There was some technical fault because of which the nomination papers were rejected. Kuch chook ho gai hogi (there was some slip-up).”
Despite several attempts, Kol was not available for comment.
