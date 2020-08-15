UP: Gyanpur MLA held from MP in property grab case

Vijay Mishra was arrested from Agar Malwa in MP. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra from Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh in a property grabbing case.

Mishra’s arrest comes a day after the NISHAD Party MLA posted a video on social media saying that he feared for his life and alleged that he was being framed in a false case.

On August 4, Bhadohi police had registered an FIR against Mishra, his wife Ramlali, who is an MLC from Samajwadi Party, and son Vishnu for criminal intimidation, extortion, house-trespass and wrongful confinement among others on a complaint filed by his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari.

According to police, Tiwari had alleged that Mishra had occupied his Bhadohi home since 2001 and was now exerting pressure on him to register the property on his son’s name. Since then, Mishra, his wife and son were absconding, said police.

Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) Ram Badan Singh said that they received a tip-off on Friday morning about Mishra’s presence in Agar Malwa in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

“We were told that Mishra was planning to shift to other location to avoid getting arrested. We contacted our counterparts in Madhya Pradesh who caught him. A police team from Bhadohi has gone to Madhya Pradesh to take him into custody. Mishra will be brought to Bhadohi on a transit remand and later produced before a local court,” said the SP.

MLA’s wife Ramlali Mishra and their 35- year-old Vishnu Mishra, who is a businessman, are still on run, the officer added.

Meanwhile, a Bhadohi court rejected the interim bail application of his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the Legislative Council from Samajwadi Party. Rejecting the bail plea, Additional District Judge P N Srivastava asked her to approach the MP/MLA court in this regard.

Mishra’s daughter, Rima Mishra, had moved the interim bail application for her mother and brother Vishnu Mishra.

According to government counsel Dinesh Pandey, the court, however, stayed the arrest of Vishnu Mishra till the completion of the hearing on his interim bail. The next date of hearing in this connection has been fixed for August 20.

The four-time MLA, Mishra had won the 2017 Assembly election on NISHAD Party ticket. He is a history-sheeter with 73 cases against him with 11 cases pending against him, said police, adding two cases were lodged this year.

Last month, police booked Mishra under the Goonda Act for threatening a man who bagged a contract for toll collection at Lalanagar toll plaza on NH-2 in Aurai area. In the video that has gone viral, Mishra had alleged that he was being targeted for being a Brahmin. He had also alleged that his wife was not absconding but has gone missing. However, the SP refuted his claim, saying the allegations were an attempt by the MLA to divert the attention of police. He denied the allegation that Ramlali Mishra has gone missing and said she has gone underground fearing arrest.

