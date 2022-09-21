scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

MLA booked for harassing woman, son for rape: Agra police

Circle Officer (Agra) Archana Singh said that while the MLA's son has been booked for rape, the MLA has not been accused of rape or sexual harassment.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, Singh said, adding it is a “matrimonial dispute”.

AGRA police Tuesday evening lodged an FIR against BJP MLA Chotte Lal Verma and his son for allegedly harassing a woman. The MLA’s son, Laxmi Kant Verma, was booked for raping the woman, who claimed that he “married” her in a temple and subsequently forced her to abort three times for want of a male child.

Circle Officer (Agra) Archana Singh said that while the MLA’s son has been booked for rape, the MLA has not been accused of rape or sexual harassment.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, Singh said, adding it is a “matrimonial dispute”.

More from Lucknow

According to police, the woman complainant, who is in her mid-30s, stated in her complaint that she was a friend of Chotte Lal’s daughter and used to visit his residence in Agra. Chotte Lal Verma, who represents Fatehabad seat, could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:44:43 am
Next Story

‘Udaipur roadmap pledge’ finds resonance, arouses curiosity

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement