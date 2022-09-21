MLA booked for harassing woman, son for rape: Agra police

AGRA police Tuesday evening lodged an FIR against BJP MLA Chotte Lal Verma and his son for allegedly harassing a woman. The MLA’s son, Laxmi Kant Verma, was booked for raping the woman, who claimed that he “married” her in a temple and subsequently forced her to abort three times for want of a male child.

Circle Officer (Agra) Archana Singh said that while the MLA’s son has been booked for rape, the MLA has not been accused of rape or sexual harassment.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, Singh said, adding it is a “matrimonial dispute”.

According to police, the woman complainant, who is in her mid-30s, stated in her complaint that she was a friend of Chotte Lal’s daughter and used to visit his residence in Agra. Chotte Lal Verma, who represents Fatehabad seat, could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.