‘Mistaken for thief’, mentally unstable man lynched in Meerut

A 28-year-old mentally challenged man died a day after four members of a family took him for a “slipper thief” and allegedly beat him up at a temple in Bareilly’s Biharipur village Monday evening.

According to police, Kishan Pal was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Bhupan Pal, the accused were booked under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Shahi police station in Bareilly.

Balbir Singh, Shahi police station in charge, told The Indian Express on phone, “We are conducting raids to nab the accused who are on the run. The body of Kishan Pal has been handed over to his family after the postmortem. According to the post-mortem report, the victim died due to extreme injuries on the body. We will arrest the accused soon.”

According to the complainant, Kishan Pal, a mentally challenged person, was standing on the temple premises where devotees take off their shoes or slipper before offering prayers inside the temple in Biharipur village.

After offering prayers, Kunti Devi (40), a member of the accused’s family, found her slipper missing and blamed Kishan Pal, who was standing there, for stealing them, said the complainant, adding that even as Kishan denied stealing the slipper, the accused beat him up severely.

“My son tried to run away to save his life but they continued beating him and left him unconscious. We shifted him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day. We demand that the accused be arrested immediately or else we will take up the matter with the higher authorities,” said Kamla Devi, the victim’s mother.

Advertisement

“Police raids are continued and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. They have been booked under the IPC section which is non-bailable,” added Balbir Singh.