Mistaken for thief, Dalit man beaten up, set afire; three arrested: Police

The police have arrested three persons for attempt to murder after they mistook a Dalit man for a thief, allegedly assaulted him and then set him on fire in Barabanki’s Dewa police station area Thursday. “According to the complaint lodged by the youth’s wife, around 2 am on Thursday, her 22-year-old husband was on his way to Tai Kala village to her father’s house when some dogs started chasing him.

He hid in a house when some local residents caught him and suspected him of being a thief. A group of four persons in Raghavpurwa village thrashed him and then set the lower half of his body on fire after sprinkling petrol. We were informed by a local resident and sent a police team to the area. They took him to the nearest hospital and he was referred to the district hospital,” said Pramod Kumar Singh, SHO, Dewa police station.

According to the complaint, the “accused also used casteist slurs during the assault and set the youth on fire with the intention of killing him”. Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Akash Tomar, in a statement to the media, said, “Parts of his back and feet are burnt. He has suffered 15 per cent burn injuries. The victim is admitted at the burns unit at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He is stable now.” Police have lodged a case against three named persons and one unidentified person under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and under relevant sections of SC/ST Act. “We have arrested three persons — Umesh Yadav (26), Shravan Yadav (25) and Desh Raj Yadav (50). We are looking for the fourth accused who we will identify and arrest soon. The condition of the victim, who is a daily wage labourer, is now stable,” said SHO Singh.

The man’s wife said “He is conscious and is talking now.”