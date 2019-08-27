Mistaken for child lifter, woman faces attack; 4 held

Four persons, including two women, were arrested in Shringar Nagar area of Etah district on Monday for allegedly thrashing a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of being a child lifter on Sunday.

Police said that the accused were identified through a video of the incident that had gone viral. Police are looking for two other women, identified as Sunita and Sheela, who were also a part of the mob that attacked Beena Devi, a native of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

Station House Officer of City Kotwali Police Station, Ashok Kumar Singh, said after they received information through police control room a group of people were beating up a woman on suspicion of child lifter, they rushed to the spot and rescued the victim who had suffered minor injuries.

“The woman told us that she had come to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to meet her younger sister, Suman Devi, a week ago. Two days ago, she had gone to a temple in Rishikesh alone and met a priest. Beena Devi said that the priest gave her something to eat after which she fell unconscious. On Sunday morning, when she gained consciousness, she found herself at a different place. While she was trying to get to know where she was, some people caught her and started beating her,” the SHO said.

Police have lodged an FIR against 10 unidentified persons under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 505 (public mischief). “During interrogation, the arrested persons claimed that they suspected the woman to be a child lifter on the basis of her odd behaviour,” said SHO.

All the arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Beena Devi has been handed over to her sister who reached Etah after she was informed by police.