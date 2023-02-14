scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Missionary school MD, 8 others booked in UP on conversion charges

An FIR was lodged against nine persons, including Thomas Joseph, MD of St Xavier School, Badlapur, and Dinesh Maurya under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The complainant, Pramod Sharma, said he was the national president of an organisation named Hindu Gaurav Mahasabha.
The managing director of a leading missionary school and eight others have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district for allegedly trying to lure people to adopt Christianity.

Also, police arrested 16 people, including three women, who had gathered at the house of one Dinesh Kumar Maurya at the district’s Muradpur Kotila village allegedly for the purpose of conversion. They were arrested on charges of breach of peace, Badlapur police station in-charge Santosh Pandey said.

People present at Maurya’s house tried to run away on seeing the police, it was alleged. While some were nabbed from the spot, others were taken in custody later on, officers said. Some pamphlets and other documents were recovered from the house.

“Since the arrest under the Conversion Act has provision of sentencing below seven years, they were arrested on charges of breach of peace. Six of them have been sent to jail while others got bail,” said the Badlapur police station in-charge.

The school MD is not among those arrested, he said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 02:22 IST
