‘Mission UP’ in mind, Akhilesh Yadav embarks on cycle yatra

With an eye on the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday embarked on a ‘cycle yatra’ here to raise issues like price rise, unemployment, farm laws and crime rate.

Though the “cycle yatra” at the tehsil-level in all districts marks the birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, the purpose, political observers say, is to galvanise the SP ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, barely few months away.

Before pedalling down the streets of the state capital, Yadav told mediapersons at the party headquarters that the BJP government has “failed” in Covid management.

“I condole death of all those who died during the second wave of Covid. The government did not help those who lost their family members. It could not arrange oxygen and medicines and left people to die,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “I was saying that we will win 350 seats. But seeing the anger of people, I can say we can now win 400 seats”.

Attacking the BJP for allegedly inducting criminals, Yadav said that as elections are nearing, the saffron party has put its ideology on the back-burner.

“Party has not read its election manifesto (of 2017). Now it is concentrating on ‘money-festo’. The BJP has no work culture and could do nothing in the past over four years except renaming projects of previous SP regime,” he charged.

The BJP has made Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of number of malnourished children, custodial deaths and disposing bodies in River Ganga, he charged.

Taking a swipe at Yogi Adityanath, he said that as the chief minister did not know how to operate a laptop, he did not distribute it to children.

The yatra, which will cover a distance of 5-10 km in all districts, is in protest against the “anti-people” policies of the ruling BJP, price rise, unemployment, farm laws, rising crime and to demand release of party leader Azam Khan, the party said.

It said the cycle march in Lucknow will cover a distance of 6.5 km.

Incidentally, ‘cycle’ is the SP’s election symbol and laying of cycling tracks along important thoroughfares, especially in the state capital, with demarcations painted red and green (colour of the party flag) has often incurred the wrath of its political rivals.

The Samajwadi Party also plans to take out a ‘Rath Yatra’ in the state in October which will cover almost all the 75 districts of UP.

The SP recently concluded a series of meetings with the workers of over 300 of the 403 assembly constituencies.

During these meetings, the names of probable candidates for assembly segments were also discussed.

The party has made it clear that it will not have an electoral alliance with any of the major parties. However, it is open for alliance with smaller parties, Yadav had told PTI in a recent interview.