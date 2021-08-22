Mission Shakti Phase III Launched: Sitharaman praises CM, says made women feel safe in UP

Launching the third phase of the Centre’s ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme, aimed at protecting and empowering women, in Lucknow on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed his role ably in developing the state, strengthening the law-and-order situation and ensuring women safety.

She also called the ‘One District One Product’ scheme of the UP government a role model for the country, saying that the scheme will benefit the ‘Ubharte Sitaare Fund’, which she launched to help companies having the potential to export items. “The ‘One District One Product’ scheme of the UP government is a role model for the country and the scheme will benefit the ‘Ubharte Sitaare Fund’ in future. As the state already has ODOP, identifying such companies will be easier here. Because of the ODOP the districts will find help in developing clusters,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said that while the Central government is promoting women-led development, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking it forward across the state with the same vigour. “I congratulate him (CM Adityanath) for making women feel safe in the state, for the overall development, and for law and order.”

“When I was Defence Minister, a small beginning was made to enrol girls at the UP Sainik School. This opened up the possibility of them getting admission to the National Defence Academy, and subsequently becoming a directly commissioned officer in the Army, Navy, Air Force or the Coast Guard. More and more women are being inducted as ministers. There are 11 women in the Union Council of Ministers,” she said, referring to the recent reshuffling of the Union Council of Ministers.

At the event, around 1.55 lakh beneficiaries received a grant electronically under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojna’. As part of this scheme, families having a girl child, are provided Rs 15,000. The amount is to be paid in instalments in different stages of a beneficiary’s life.

Sithararaman also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Veerangana Avantibai Mahila Police Battalion in Badaun. As many as 75 women, who had done commendable work under the previous two phases of the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme, were felicitated at the event at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women in rural India have connected to banking and insurance schemes under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Badhao’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojna’, ‘Janani Suraksha Yojna’, ‘Jandhan Yojna’ and ‘Mudra Yojna’.

“Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojna’, over 19,000 women have been made the head of their houses. When women feel safe, the entire society is safe. When the power of women is respected, the entire society earns respect. When women become self-dependent, the entire society, country and state becomes self-sufficient,” the CM said.

Earlier on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held in the presence of the CM and Sitharaman to discuss the handing over of a loan amount worth Rs 5,100 crore from the Punjab National Bank for the 594 km Ganga Expressway in the state.

Claiming to have been working towards providing faster road connectivity in UP, the state government has embarked on the construction of the Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut to Prayagraj, coursing through 11 districts of the state.

According to a state government release, at 594 km, the Ganga Expressway will be the longest of its kind in north India and the second-longest in the country. About 92 percent of the land required for the project has been purchased, as per the government. The cost of the expressway has been estimated at Rs 36,230 crore. The statement added that the government has also finalised the process of securitisation-based loans from banks as a part of mobilisation of financial resources for the Ganga Expressway Project. Under this arrangement, UPEIDA, a government-managed authority for the construction of expressways in the state, has received the sanction letter for the loan amount of Rs 5,100 crore from Punjab National Bank. During the currency of this loan, the expressway will continue to be owned and operated by UPEIDA.