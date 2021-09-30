Mission Shakti: CM Yogi Adityanath launches mega scheme for women entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a mega campaign aimed at turning 75,000 women into entrepreneurs under the state-sponsored ‘Mission Shakti programme.

The CM also opened a helpline number for aspiring women entrepreneurs along with a website and a mobile application to cater to their specific needs in becoming strong, successful and self-reliant.

Also launching a ‘postal stamp’ and a special postal cover based on the ‘One-District, One Product’ scheme of the state, Adityanath said just like ODOP, the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme would also emerge as a ‘model’ for other states to follow.

He added that a women’s help desk has been opened at every police station, while ‘women shakti booths’ are already functional across villages. He claimed that his government reserved 20 percent posts in the civil police force for women and the same has resulted in the deployment of 30,000 women constables across the state.

The CM added that as part of ‘Mission Shakti’, more than 20,000 women constables have been assigned duty on field.

He further said that training camps for women is being started across 75 districts as part of an initiative of the state’s MSME department, adding that the aim is to link 75,000 women to different enterprises. He added that it would go a long way in helping women realize their entrepreneurial aspirations.

“Security, respect and self-reliance are intertwined. If there is an environment of security then every person can lead a life of dignity,” Adityanath said.

While a three-day ‘Skill Capacity Development’ training campaign is being carried forward by the MSME department in all 75 districts of the state, a government spokesperson informed that over the next three months, these women will be provided loans and benefits of schemes, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and similar state-sponsored initiatives.

The CM also provided toolkits to the trainees, saying that they would also be provided loans, to be repaid in easy instalments, in order to cater to their financial needs and help them set up their enterprises.