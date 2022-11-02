scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Missing Kanpur student found dead near school

“No injury marks are visible on the body. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Brijesh Srivastava, adding the police will probe how the boy reached the secluded place, which is around 500 metres from his school.

A class 12 student, who had gone missing in Kanpur on Monday, was found dead on Tuesday. Police recovered the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar from a secluded place close to his school.

Police, meanwhile, have converted the missing report case into a murder FIR. According to police, Ronil went to school on Monday morning. In the afternoon, when he did not return home, his family began to look for him and met his tuition teacher. After failing to trace him, Ronil’s family lodged a missing persons’ report.

On Tuesday, a local informed us about spotting a body of a youth near a railway track, said police, adding that since the body had a school uniform, they contacted school authorities for identification.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:05:05 am
