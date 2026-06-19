UP bank officer didn’t report for work. Then, 96 gold packets were found missing

Ninety six packets of gold, pledged by local residents as security for loans, disappeared from a vault at a nationalised bank in Bharaul, Firozabad.

An internal inquiry raised suspicions of internal collusion, leading to the arrest of three bank employees — branch manager Sandeep Yadav (36), credit officer Dilip Kumar (34), and staff officer Naresh Kumar (41).

“The branch manager and two staff officers of the local Bank of India branch have been booked for allegedly misappropriating 96 packets of gold that customers had pledged with the bank as security for loans,” said Superintendent of Police (SP), Firozabad, Aditya Langeh.

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“Efforts are underway to trace and recover the missing gold. The role of other persons is being looked into,” he added.