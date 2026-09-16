Missing couple found dead in Bijnor; man tied to a tree in wife’s clothes

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Bijnor police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a missing couple from a field in Kotwali City area under mysterious circumstances. Their bodies were found a kilometre apart.
The deceased have been identified as Chottu and his wife, Sushma, residents of Jalalpur. The two had been missing since Monday, and a missing person’s report was filed at the police station on the complaint of their son. Police found the woman’s semi-naked body, bearing injury marks on the neck, on the banks of the Ganga river, about 50 metres from their field.
Meanwhile, her husband’s body was found hanging from a tree and tied with a wire about a kilometre away. Chottu was found wearing his wife’s salwar, the police said.
Police said preliminary inquiry suggests Chottu allegedly strangled his wife to death before ending his own life. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Krishan Kumar said the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and that an investigation was ongoing.
According to police, the couple had gone to their field on Monday morning, and when they did not return home by afternoon, their son went looking for them in the forest but could not find them. Their son informed the police, which began a search with the help of local residents and forest officials. However, the search had to be called off due to rain on Monday night.
The police subsequently recovered the bodies on Tuesday morning. A forensics team and a dog squad were also called in to examine the scene.
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