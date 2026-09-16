Missing couple found dead in Bijnor; man tied to a tree in wife’s clothes

The police subsequently recovered the bodies on Tuesday morning. A forensics team and a dog squad were also called in to examine the scene.

Bijnor police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a missing couple from a field in Kotwali City area under mysterious circumstances. Their bodies were found a kilometre apart.

The deceased have been identified as Chottu and his wife, Sushma, residents of Jalalpur. The two had been missing since Monday, and a missing person’s report was filed at the police station on the complaint of their son. Police found the woman’s semi-naked body, bearing injury marks on the neck, on the banks of the Ganga river, about 50 metres from their field.

Meanwhile, her husband’s body was found hanging from a tree and tied with a wire about a kilometre away. Chottu was found wearing his wife’s salwar, the police said.