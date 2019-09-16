Missing 6-year-old found in Lucknow, father’s friend booked for rape and murder

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and later killed by her father’s collegue on Sunday late evening in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, a missing report was filed by the child’s family at Saadatganj Police Station after she went missing from near her house.

“On Sunday evening, a missing complaint was given to the police station. After the search started, it was told by some locals that a youth who work with the girl’s father had taken her to his house nearby. The girl was then recovered from his house in injured situation and was rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre,” said Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

“The child died during treatment. We have arrested the accused in whose house the girl was recovered. Though we are yet to investigate into the reason behind the killing, prima facie this appears to be a case of sexual assault. The body is now being sent for a post-mortem,” the SPP added.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), along with the charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the incident, there was a protest by locals at the local police outpost alleging negligence. The child’s father work as a construction worker.