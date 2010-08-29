Mishap kills labourer,mystery over place of incident

A labourer was killed while five others suffered injuries when they were trapped under a heap of mud while working at an under-construction site in Hazratganj area on Saturday.

The manager of the construction firm,SAS Hotels and Properties Private Limited,lodged a complaint at the Hazratganj police station saying the incident took place at 10 Jopling Road. The company also has the contract to develop the under-construction New Ambedkar Park along the Gomti Barrage and the multi-level car-parking at Hazratganj.

However,the injured labourers,who belong to Sitapur and Barabanki,told The Indian Express that the incident took place inside a building that has statues of Chief Minister Mayawati and of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. They said the building also had statues of elephants.

No construction activity is on at the site at 10 Jopling Road. A major part of the plot is empty. A building at the rear end has no statues. Sanjay Mishra,who claimed to be an employee of the firm,said,No accident has taken place here. Work here stopped several months ago.

When contacted,the complainant and manager,D N Tripathi,said,The work is going on at the site for the last four months. The labourers would have been in a state of shock after the incident,therefore they might have stopped work today.

The FIR lodged on Tripathis complaint accuses unidentified persons of causing death by negligence and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

The labourer killed in the incident was identified as Prabhudayal (50) of Siswan village in Sitapur district. The injured are Sajjan Kumar of Barabanki; and Holi,Mushtakeel,Siraj and Sunder of Siswan village. Holi is Prabhudayals son. All the injured are in the emergency ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,where their condition is said to be stable.

The kin of the deceased and injured created a ruckus at the hospital demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar Sagar and DIG Rajiv Krishna visited the hospital where police personnel from the Ghazipur,Gomti Nagar,Hazratganj and Chinhat police stations were deployed. The DM and the DIG stayed inside the hospital for over an hour. The DIG said,Dependents of the deceased would be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh while each of the injured would be given Rs 25,000.

Chakkar,the younger brother of Prabhudayal,said Prabhudayal had come to work in Lucknow four days ago. At around 5.45 pm today,I received a call from Lucknow saying Prabhudayal and other labourers were in hospital. But nobody is confirming where the incident took place.

Mushtakeel,25,who sustained injuries in his abdomen,said,I do not know where this building is. But there were statues of Mayawati,Kanshi Ram and elephants on the ground floor. The outer boundary wall is made of stone,and has wire-fencing over it,and a metal gate. Holi,Prabhudayals son,said: After a JCB dug a 25-foot-deep trench in the basement last night,37 labourers were deployed to clear the mud. My father was carrying out mud in a metal pot when a heap of debris caved in with a portion of the floor.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Harish Kumar said,Some incident has occurred in which one labourer is injured while others are injured. To know about the place of incident,contact the investigating officer. IO Vipin Kumar,however,declined to speak. I cannot say anything because the investigation is going on, he said.

