Mirzapur,Meerut triumph in state aquatics

Mirzapur won the team championship in both Group I and Group II in the boys section while Meerut bagged the top honours in Group I and Group II in the girls section of the 41st Junior State Aquatic Championships organised at KD Singh Babu Stadium,Lucknow. A total of 23 new records were established during the three-day championships.

The Results:

Team Championships: Boys Group I:Mirzapur; Boys Group II: Mirzapur; Girls Group : Meerut; Girls Group II: Meerut;

Best Swimmer in each group: Boys Group I: Anjani Kumar Mishra (Gkpr),Boys Group II: Deepak Maurya (Mrzp); Girls Group I: Devika Pareek (Agra); Girls Group II: Apoorva Sahai (Mrt).

AITA tennis

ANOTHER edition of the All India Talent Series AITA tennis tournament began at the SDS Academy,Gomti Nagar,Lucknow. Qualifying matches were held on June 5 and 6. The main draw matches will commence from June 7 and the finals will be held on June 11.

As per a press release from SDS Academy,next week also there is another talent series tournament from June 14 for which the qualifiers will be held on June 12 and 13. The finals of the same will be held on June 18. About 130 entries have been received for the first week tournament and about 180 entries for the second week tournament. Players from Uttaranchal,Madhya Pradesh,Delhi,Bihar,West Bengal,Andhra Pradesh,Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will be seen in action during the tournaments. The timing of matches will be 6:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning session and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the evening session.

