Mirzapur gym conversion case: UP Gangsters Act invoked against 10 accused

Faizal Khan, who won the title of ‘Mr Mirzapur’ in 2019, and ‘Mr Purvanchal’ in 2022, is one of the accused in the case.

Police have invoked the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against 10 accused arrested over their alleged involvement in a religious conversion racket operating from five gyms in Mirzapur.

All the 10 accused are currently in jail, while the gyms in question have been closed.

Police said the Gangsters Act was invoked on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. The case was filed at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur.

The case first came to light in January after a woman lodged a complaint through the Uttar Pradesh Police Women’s Helpline against a gym owner. During the investigation, police said they uncovered a group allegedly involved in harassing, blackmailing and pressuring female gym trainees to convert their religion.