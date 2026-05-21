Mirzapur gym conversion case: UP Gangsters Act invoked against 10 accused

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Police have invoked the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against 10 accused arrested over their alleged involvement in a religious conversion racket operating from five gyms in Mirzapur.
All the 10 accused are currently in jail, while the gyms in question have been closed.
Police said the Gangsters Act was invoked on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. The case was filed at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur.
The case first came to light in January after a woman lodged a complaint through the Uttar Pradesh Police Women’s Helpline against a gym owner. During the investigation, police said they uncovered a group allegedly involved in harassing, blackmailing and pressuring female gym trainees to convert their religion.
The accused, who are gym owners and trainers, were booked on multiple charges, including intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace, extortion, criminal intimidation, assault or use of criminal force, and unlawful religious conversion.
Police later arrested the accused and sent them to jail.
Police said the investigation also found that the accused allegedly lured Hindu women under the pretext of providing training at gyms, drawing them into what the investigators described as a conspiracy aimed at securing financial, material and other unlawful gains for themselves and their associates.
Police further alleged that the accused established physical relationships with the women, recorded objectionable photographs and videos, and used the material to blackmail them, extort money and pressure them into religious conversion.
“In this case, it was found that alleged gang leader Imran Khan, along with members of his gang, was involved in the crime. Since there was sufficient grounds established for action, a case was registered against all 10 accused under the UP Gangsters’ Act,” said Amit Kumar Mishra, station house officer of Kotwali Dehat police station.
Among the accused named in the case are Faizal Khan, who won the title of ‘Mr Mirzapur’ in 2019, and ‘Mr Purvanchal’ in 2022, 39-year-old maulvi Khalilur Rahman, KGN owner and “prime accused” Imran Khan (35), his brother Zaheer (32), Shadab (36), Fareed Ahmed (28), Mohammed Shaikh Ali Alam (31), and a constable, Irshad Khan (40).
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