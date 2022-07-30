Mirzapur: Cops probe ‘criminal past’ of man who ended life after firing at ashram inmate

July 30, 2022 2:35:02 am
A day after a 44-year-old man who opened fire at a fellow inmate before shooting himself dead at an ashram in the Chunar area of Mirzapur district, police on Friday said they were looking into suspected “criminal history” of the deceased, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.
While Jeevan Baba, alias Jeet, succumbed to his injuries on the spot at Paramhans Ashram, Ashish Maharaj (47), who was shot in the back, was stable after a surgery done on him at a private hospital in neighbouring Chandauli district.
Mirzapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Attri said, “After getting information about the incident, a police team inspected the spot and checked the CCTV footage. It was then found that another person was also shot at. When we checked at hospitals, we could not find any information regarding the second person. We then found out through our sources that the person was admitted to a Chandauli hospital.”
The ashram staff initially concealed the injuries to Ashish Maharaj and sent him on their own to a hospital in Chandauli, a police official said.
The police said that “old enmity” between the two men led to the firing incident and are now verifying whether Jeevan Baba is the same person who escaped from a prison in Madhya Pradesh in a murder case lodged in 1999.
“We got to know from people at the ashram that Jeevan Baba had some cases against him in MP’s Shivpuri district. We are sending our teams there to verify the claims,” said Mirzapur SP Santosh Kumar Mishra.
A police officer in MP’s Shivpuri district said, “We suspect that it could be the same person. The undertrial prisoner was Jeetu, alias Jitendra, son of Sitaram Vaishya. He had escaped from judicial custody and has been absconding since. We are trying to establish whether it was the same person who committed the murder in Mirzapur.”
The Mirzapur police in a statement said that Jeevan Baba’s Aadhaar card was recovered from the ashram on Thursday which mentioned his father’s name as Sitaram, a resident of MP’s Shivpuri.
SP Mishra added, “The two had an enmity and a scuffle was also reported between them a few months ago. A case was also lodged in this conection.”
A case has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Jeevan Baba who has been named accused.
“A committee comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the Additional Distirct Magistrate (ADM) has been formed to talk to the ashram officials and ensure peace there. We have deployed police force at the ashram,” the SP added.
