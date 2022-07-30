scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Mirzapur: Cops probe ‘criminal past’ of man who ended life after firing at ashram inmate

While Jeevan Baba, alias Jeet, succumbed to his injuries on the spot at Paramhans Ashram, Ashish Maharaj (47), who was shot in the back, was stable after a surgery done on him at a private hospital in neighbouring Chandauli district.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 30, 2022 2:35:02 am
A case has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Jeevan Baba who has been named accused.

A day after a 44-year-old man who opened fire at a fellow inmate before shooting himself dead at an ashram in the Chunar area of Mirzapur district, police on Friday said they were looking into suspected “criminal history” of the deceased, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

While Jeevan Baba, alias Jeet, succumbed to his injuries on the spot at Paramhans Ashram, Ashish Maharaj (47), who was shot in the back, was stable after a surgery done on him at a private hospital in neighbouring Chandauli district.

Mirzapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Attri said, “After getting information about the incident, a police team inspected the spot and checked the CCTV footage. It was then found that another person was also shot at. When we checked at hospitals, we could not find any information regarding the second person. We then found out through our sources that the person was admitted to a Chandauli hospital.”

The ashram staff initially concealed the injuries to Ashish Maharaj and sent him on their own to a hospital in Chandauli, a police official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

The police said that “old enmity” between the two men led to the firing incident and are now verifying whether Jeevan Baba is the same person who escaped from a prison in Madhya Pradesh in a murder case lodged in 1999.

“We got to know from people at the ashram that Jeevan Baba had some cases against him in MP’s Shivpuri district. We are sending our teams there to verify the claims,” said Mirzapur SP Santosh Kumar Mishra.

A police officer in MP’s Shivpuri district said, “We suspect that it could be the same person. The undertrial prisoner was Jeetu, alias Jitendra, son of Sitaram Vaishya. He had escaped from judicial custody and has been absconding since. We are trying to establish whether it was the same person who committed the murder in Mirzapur.”

The Mirzapur police in a statement said that Jeevan Baba’s Aadhaar card was recovered from the ashram on Thursday which mentioned his father’s name as Sitaram, a resident of MP’s Shivpuri.

SP Mishra added, “The two had an enmity and a scuffle was also reported between them a few months ago. A case was also lodged in this conection.”

A case has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Jeevan Baba who has been named accused.

More from Lucknow

“A committee comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the Additional Distirct Magistrate (ADM) has been formed to talk to the ashram officials and ensure peace there. We have deployed police force at the ashram,” the SP added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement