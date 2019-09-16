Mirzapur block pramukh declared ‘land mafia’ for ‘grabbing’ 51 bighas of gram sabha

MIRZAPUR district administration has decided to declare the Haliya block pramukh a land mafia after the revenue records showed that he had allegedly transferred the ownership of 51- bigha government land to himself and his family members.

An inquiry was ordered by Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel on the basis of a complaint against Block Pramukh Suresh Dubey (50).

On the basis of the inquiry report, a case has been lodged against Dubey, seven of his family members and three lekhpals on various charges, including fraud, at Haliya police station.

Lalganj Sub-divisional Magistrate Shiv Prasad said District Magistrate Patel formed a two-member committee to probe the allegations against Dubey. “A preliminary probe found the allegations to be true. The committee checked the revenue records and found that 51 bigha land in Murteli and Umariya villages belonging to the gram sabhas was transferred to Suresh Dubey and his family members, including wife, son and father. The committee also learnt that the local lekpals helped him in the fraud,” said Prasad.

“During spot verification it was found Dubey and others had given the land on lease for farming. The change of ownership was done during different time periods in the last 10 years,” added Prasad.

Lalganj Circle Officer Pramod Kumar said no one has been arrested so far. “The accused were not found at their residences. Police are conducting raids to trace them,” he said.

The district administration, meanwhile, has taken back the possession of the government land.

“Mirzapur district administration took back the possession of 51 bigha government land and also made changes in the revenue records by declaring it back to the gram sabhas,” said Prasad.

After completing all formalities, the district administration has now decided to upload Dubey’s details on the anti-mafia portal formed by Yogi Aditya Nath government in 2017.

“I have sent a report to the district magistrate after completing all procedure. Since all formalities have been completed, tomorrow (Monday), I will upload the details of Suresh Dubey on the anti-mafia portal,” said Prasad.