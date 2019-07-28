Minor raped and murdered, man held: UP Police

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and smothered to death by a 25-year-old man in a Bulandshahr village Friday night. The accused was arrested and the body of the girl handed over to her family members after the medical examination, police said.

Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi said, “On Friday evening, the girl, along with her parents had gone to the village to attend the function. The accused (25), who is a neighbour of the family, was also present there. The girl returned with her parents. Around 2 am, the youth entered the house in an inebriated state and abducted the girl. He took her to a secluded area and raped her. He later smothered the victim to death and hid the body under a culvert.”

Later, the family members searched for her at nearby places but to no avail. They approached the local police.

“During preliminary investigation, the neighbour was picked for questioning. He confessed to have raped and killed the girl. The body was found on the basis of his revelation. The autopsy report is awaited,” the SSP said.

“We took the family members to the spot where the body was found and they confirmed her identity,” said another police officer.