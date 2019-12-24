UP: Minor ‘rape victim’, parents attempt suicide at SSP office

A minor rape victim and her parents allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police. (Representational Image) A minor rape victim and her parents allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police. (Representational Image)

A minor rape victim and her parents allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Varanasi district Monday, alleging police inaction.

The girl was admitted to a hospital. Senior police officers, however, denied the allegation of police inaction and said two suspects were arrested for allegedly raping the girl. The rape case was registered last month and a third suspect was absconding, police said.

“In July, the girl’s father got an FIR registered for kidnapping but when she was traced, she did not name anyone. Later, the girl again left her house but came back and the police were not informed. In November, a kidnapping case was again registered and this time, two men were named. The girl was traced in Mumbai and in her statement the girl named three-four more persons. On investigation, we found that one person facilitated her stay in Mumbai. Two persons were arrested and section 376 (rape) of IPC was added in the FIR,’ said SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

“One of the arrested suspects alleged that that the girl’s family is blackmailing him to extort money. He claimed that the second time when the girl left her house, it was he who had spotted her at the railway station and handed her over to her family. We will investigate his allegation [blackmail] but as the girl is a minor, he was arrested. We are investigating Monday’s incident,” he added.

Denying allegations of police inaction, the SSP said, “If there any lapse from the side of the police, suspects would not have been arrested. The allegations against the police are wrong and baseless.”

