Minor kills mother during argument at Lucknow home, then calls cops

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A 17-year-old has been detained for allegedly murdering her mother by hitting her with a pair of pliers. The minor, who identifies as a female and is under treatment for gender reassignment, lives in a separate rented accommodation. Her mother wanted her to move back. This triggered an argument, leading to the fatal blow, police have said.
According to police, the minor, who had been living separately from her parents for the past seven months, came to meet her mother on Thursday. An altercation broke out when her mother insisted that she move back, and the minor allegedly hit her with a pair of pliers, leading to her death. The minor then called the police and admitted to the crime, police said. A police team reached the spot and took her into custody.
The Station House Officer of the local police station said the mother had been pressing the minor to live with her and her husband. The minor is a Class XII student and is the couple’s only child.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, said an investigation is on, and evidence is being collected. Police said the minor had a history of unpredictable and volatile behaviour and was quite stubborn. To avoid any untoward incident, the minor’s father, who runs a cloth shop, had arranged a separate rented accommodation for her. The father covered all expenses, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Navratan Gautam. The officer said the minor would be questioned at length.
Police said the minor recently told his father that she wanted to meet her mother. He had asked his wife to go and meet her, but she insisted on calling the minor home.
The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. Senior police officers have inspected the premises.
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