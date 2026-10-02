Minor kills mother during argument at Lucknow home, then calls cops

A 17-year-old has been detained for allegedly murdering her mother by hitting her with a pair of pliers. The minor, who identifies as a female and is under treatment for gender reassignment, lives in a separate rented accommodation. Her mother wanted her to move back. This triggered an argument, leading to the fatal blow, police have said.

According to police, the minor, who had been living separately from her parents for the past seven months, came to meet her mother on Thursday. An altercation broke out when her mother insisted that she move back, and the minor allegedly hit her with a pair of pliers, leading to her death. The minor then called the police and admitted to the crime, police said. A police team reached the spot and took her into custody.