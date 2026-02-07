Minor booked for abetment to suicide after boy dies by jumping in front of train in Kanpur

A police investigation is underway after a Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide in Kanpur, with another minor booked for abetment following allegations of harassment and blackmail.

A 15-year-old boy was booked and detained on charges of abetment to suicide after another minor died, allegedly jumping in front of a train in Kanpur, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim, a Class 10 student, had reportedly alleged the accused, a Class 9 student, of harassing and blackmailing him over a photograph. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.

According to police, the incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s father approached them when his son failed to reach his tuition classes. He told the police that the boy usually left home around 8pm to attend private coaching at his teacher’s residence.