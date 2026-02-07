Minor booked for abetment to suicide after boy dies by jumping in front of train in Kanpur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 15-year-old boy was booked and detained on charges of abetment to suicide after another minor died, allegedly jumping in front of a train in Kanpur, police said on Friday.
According to police, the 16-year-old victim, a Class 10 student, had reportedly alleged the accused, a Class 9 student, of harassing and blackmailing him over a photograph. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.
According to police, the incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s father approached them when his son failed to reach his tuition classes. He told the police that the boy usually left home around 8pm to attend private coaching at his teacher’s residence.
However, nearly an hour after he left, the teacher called the family and informed them that the student had not arrived. When the teacher called again later and there was still no sign of him, the family grew anxious and began searching for the boy.
After failing to trace him, the family lodged a missing report with the police, who launched a search operation.
The following day, police recovered the body of a boy from the railway tracks. The victim’s parents were called for identification, who recognised him from his clothes and marks on his hand.
According to police, the victim’s sister reportedly found a suicide note that was believed to have been written by him. In the note, the victim allegedly accused another boy of harassing and blackmailing him over a photograph in which he was seen with a girl.
He also mentioned that the girl was innocent and should not be blamed or troubled in any way, and urged people not to worry or harass her in connection with the incident, said a police officer.
A case has been lodged under BNS Section 107 (Abetment of suicide of child or person of unsound mind), additional superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Archana Singh said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his diverse roles on screen, opened up about his anger management issues in a recent interview. He also discussed his struggles with speaking colloquial Hindi and how his Haryanavi dialect would often show up. Despite his efforts to control his temper, it can still be destructive at times. Ahlawat also talked about his upcoming projects, including one with Shah Rukh.