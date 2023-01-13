scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Minor apprehended in father’s murder case; UP cops arrest her boyfriend too

According to the police, the deceased was returning from his friend’s home when his daughter’s boyfriend attacked him with an iron rod, killing him.

According to the police, the deceased was returning from his friend’s home when his daughter’s boyfriend attacked him with an iron rod, killing him. (Representational Image)
Listen to this article
Minor apprehended in father’s murder case; UP cops arrest her boyfriend too
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Written by Dheeraj Mishra

The Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended a minor girl and arrested her boyfriend for allegedly murdering her father last week.

According to the police, the girl was in a relationship with the main accused and her father was opposed to it. On January 10, the deceased was returning from his friend’s home when his daughter’s boyfriend allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him, the police said.

To hide the crime, the girl and her boyfriend threw her father’s body over the boundary wall of a vacant plot, the police said. The police added that they have recovered the iron rod, the accused’s blood-stained clothes and a mobile.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
More from Lucknow

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:48 IST
Next Story

Gas pipeline in Pune catches fire, no casualties reported

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close