Minor apprehended in father’s murder case; UP cops arrest her boyfriend too

Written by Dheeraj Mishra

The Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended a minor girl and arrested her boyfriend for allegedly murdering her father last week.

According to the police, the girl was in a relationship with the main accused and her father was opposed to it. On January 10, the deceased was returning from his friend’s home when his daughter’s boyfriend allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him, the police said.

To hide the crime, the girl and her boyfriend threw her father’s body over the boundary wall of a vacant plot, the police said. The police added that they have recovered the iron rod, the accused’s blood-stained clothes and a mobile.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.