Minister Vijay Kashyap succumbs to Covid

Minister of State Vijay Kashyap succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was 52. As per reports, he was admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. He is the fifth UP legislator to die of Covid in the second wave.

Meanwhile, as the number of persons recovered from Covid infection is increasing in UP, the state government is gearing up to tackle with possible post-Covid complications that might affect recovered patients, and also a possible third wave that the experts fear will affect children more.

Talking to the Team-9 members Tuesday, the CM directed them to ensure a system of treating post-Covid issues at all dedicated Covid facilities. The system will work along with Covid treatment, and all such facilities have been asked to set up a separate post-Covid ward along with availability of oxygen and food.

On the preparedness to tackle the possible third wave, the CM has asked to prepare a 100-bed Paediatric ICU (PICU) ward in all medical colleges. At least one PICU should be ready in all the 75 districts in the next 15 days, the CM said, adding that Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital will be prepared as a mother and child Covid Care Centre.

The decision of setting up post-Covid facilities came amid the number of active caseload in the state sliding further with 21,108 people recovering against just 8,737 testing positive in the last 24 hours. At least 255 Covid related deaths have also been reported since Monday.

Meanwhile, several districts said they have already started the process by assessing their available resources and requirements. Given that the second wave of the pandemic has already stretched their medical infrastructure to its limit, setting up post-Covid wards and PICUs will definitely be a challenge. The PICUs will also need pediatric specific equipment, much different from the existing ones in Covid wards.

“We definitely are facing challenges. When it comes to physical infrastructure we have to decide where to keep these 100 beds as we have already separated beds in the name of Covid treatment. The other issue will be of equipment, manpower and training. I was told that there is a nodal centre in Lucknow and they will fulfil the requirement of resources. We are making a list of things we need. Things are being refined and we are making plans. Decisions will be taken on how to do the recruitment,” said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh.

Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma said in post-Covid the main complication is of Black Fungus and eight beds have been separated for the same in the Banaras Hindu University Covid ward. In addition to that a 30-bed facility for Black Fungus will be started at the hospital’s Ayurveda ward. “The main issue is that Black Fungus treatment needs several specialists, including respiratory, ophthalmologist, medicine, ENT and bones. Even the surgery is multidisciplinary,” said Sharma.

Talking about the PICUs, he said they do have pediatric ICUs in Varanasi, but they will have to make separate wards for possible Covid patients.

“We are hoping that if and when the third wave comes, the number of beds required for adults will be less and the same beds can be used for pediatric treatment… the PICUs need different BiPap machines, pulse oximetres, sensors, infusion pumps and tubes. So, we cannot use our existing capacity and additional resources are needed,” he added.

In Jhansi, DM Andra Vamsi said manpower will not be an issue in Jhansi as they have conducted a survey and found that Jhansi Academy of Pediatrics has 51 doctors and Jhansi Academy of Gynecology has 103 gynecologists. “We have asked them to be prepared. We will have 18 beds at neonatal intensive care unit in our medical college, 50-bed PICU in Cantonment Hospital and the medical will have a devoted ward for gynecology patients. We will also start training doctors and medical staff on how to run these ICUs,” said Vamsi, adding that several private hospitals will also be arranging over 100 PICU beds.

The CM had said the experts have predicted a third wave of Covid-19 and Uttar Pradesh should be fully prepared for this.

To deal with the issue of manpower in the PICUs, training will be provided to pediatricians, technicians and paramedical staff of all district hospitals. CM said the pediatric beds with all resources will start working as ‘Raksha Kavach’ in hospitals of every district. He also emphasised on other critical issues, including provision of adequate medication for black fungus treatment and setting up of oxygen plants in private medical colleges.

“Black fungus problem is seen in people who have recovered from Covid. Its cases have been found in some districts of the state. The Department of Health and Medical Education should ensure that every patient with black fungus receives appropriate treatment,” a government statement quoted Adityanath.

According to a government statement, the CM, who is visiting villages to take stock of Covid situation on the ground, has so far visited 47 districts in 11 divisions.

The government on Tuesday made changes in the rules regarding wedding, and limited the number of people present in any closed or open space to 25.