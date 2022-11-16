scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Minister, seven others acquitted in 10-year-old protest case in Uttar Pradesh

“The court acquitted Kapil Dev Agarwal and seven others, including former MLAs Umesh Malik and Ashok Kansal, and BJP's Muzaffarnagar district president Vijay Shukla in the case,” District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

Prosecuting Officer Neeraj Singh said that he is yet to go through the judgment to comment on the grounds on which they have been acquitted.

A special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday acquitted state minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and seven others in a 10-year-old case related to disruption of train service during a farm protest.

Agarwal, who represents Muzaffarnagar Assembly seat, is Minister of State (Independent Charge) Professional Education & Skill Development in the UP government.

More from Lucknow

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to April 2012, when a group of people tried to stop a train to protest against the policies for farmers. A case was lodged against Kapil Dev and others under IPC section 147 (rioting) and under section 156 of the Railway Act.

