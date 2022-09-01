scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Minister Govt allows transfer of teaching & non-teaching staff of aided madarsas

The government also announced to conduct a survey of unrecognized madarsas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Minister of State (Minority Welfare) Danish Raza said the decision was taken after holding consultations with staff members and teachers at madarsas.

The UP government on Wednesday passed an order allowing the transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madarsas. The women staff members of the state Madarsa Board will now also get maternity and child care leave.

Minister of State (Minority Welfare) Danish Raza said the decision was taken after holding consultations with staff members and teachers at madarsas.

“An executive order has been issued to transfer the teachers/non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with approval of the managers of the madrasas and with the approval of the Registrar, UP Madarsa Education Council,” he said in a statement. “So far, transfer in the Board was not allowed for teaching and non-teaching staff members,” he added.

“The rules as per the new order will also allow the dependent of a staff member who dies to get the job in place of the deceased person. This will be done after getting the consent from District Minority Welfare Officer or the principal of the madarsa. As per the new rules, women employees working in madrasas will get maternity leave and child care leave in light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education,” said the minister.

Ansari said the government would conduct the survey as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madarsas. “The survey will begin soon,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

During the survey, details such as the name of madarsa and the institution operating it, whether it is running in a private or rented building, the number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, furniture, electricity supply and toilet will be collected, Ansari said. —With PTI

