Minister Bhupender Yadav: Opposition behaving irresponsibly in House

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav Sunday said the Opposition was working in an “irresponsible manner” in Parliament.

Yadav said the Opposition first gets time allotted for the discussion in the House and later runs away from debate.

Speaking to reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the government wants the House to function but the Opposition does not want to let it operate smoothly.

The Union minister made the remarks while answering a question on Opposition parties’ demand for a debate on the high exposure of public financial institutions like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to the Adani group, and the impact following the Hindenburg report alleging round-tripping of money by the group.

“They (Opposition) themselves have stalled the House. Why does the Opposition not let Parliament function? The government has always said that Parliament should function. And, the time allotment for the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha was done in the presence of the Opposition. When they get allotted time in the Business Advisory Committee for a debate in the House, they run away from debate which shows how irresponsibly the Opposition works,” Yadav said.