Mining scam: ED questions Prajapati in hospital

A FIVE-MEMBER team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday interrogated jailed former UP mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in connection with charges of amassing disproportionate assets through alleged mining scam during his tenure. Gayatri Prajapati is presently admitted at private ward of the urology department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for treatment since May this year under judicial custody.

Prajapati held the post of mining minister when the alleged scam took place. He had held portfolio of mining minister from July 28, 2013 to September 12, 2016.

The ED, on July 10, had obtained permission from a special court in Lucknow to interrogate Gayatri Prajapati for three days, the first of which was Tuesday.

“A team of ED reached KGMU and questioned Gayatri Prajapati about sources of his income since his property was increased rapidly during last 10 years. He was also questioned about ‘benami’ assets which the agency came across during investigation,” informed an ED official.

He added that they would also question family members of Gayatri Prajapati if needed.

Prajapti was shifted from Lucknow district Jail to KGMU on May 3 this year after he complained of multiple health issues.

Chief Medical Superintendent, KGMU, Prof S N Shankhwar, who is also head of the urology department, said, “Gayatri Prajapati is having multiple problems related to neurology, urology and diabetes. A five-member board of doctors was formed to study his health condition. The board report said his condition was not good and his admission in hospital is needed for treatment.”

Dr Shankhwar confirmed that an ED team was in KGMU Tuesday to interrogate Prajapati.

Lucknow district jail superintendent, P N Pandey, claimed, “We have been regularly writing to the hospital and court about Gayatri Prajapati. The hospital has not provided us details of the findings of the board formed to check the medical condition of former minister.”

ED had registered a case earlier on the basis of an FIR filed by CBI in January this year into the alleged mining scam against 11 persons.