Migrants must stay in quarantine before coming to UP: Govt

The UP government on Tuesday said that migrant workers stranded in other states have been asked to first report at quarantine centres being run by the concerned district administration in the respective states so that they can undergo a proper check-up there before being ferried home.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the stranded people would be quarantined for 14 days in the state as well as and they will be tested through pool testing before they are allowed to go home.

“The labourers who arrived from Haryana on Monday night have been kept in quarantine. A discussion for bringing back workers from other states has started. The Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] has directed that it should be publicised that people who are interested in coming back to UP should contact their respective district administrations in other states and report at quarantine centres, so that their medical examination is done. And then, arrangements can be made to bring them back from the quarantine centres,” Awasthi said.

This comes amidst the Chief Minister’s call to stranded people to not lose patience as the state prepares to being back the migrant workers from states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Admitting that in the first phase of the lockdown, it was a test for his government as people started leaving for their destination on foot, and ultimately about 4-5 lakh migrant workers had to kept in quarantine, the Chief Minister urged people not to do so as it would put their health at risk.

Urging proper medical examination of the students returning to their homes from Prayagraj, Adityanath also issued directions for deploying senior officers from the administration, police and health department in Varanasi, Hapur, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh districts.

He also directed officials to prepare a “work plan” suggesting ways and means to restart industrial units after May 3 and also a work plan for giving employment to migrant labourers.

Awasthi said that the state Home Department is issuing orders to districts not to stop construction material like bricks, gravel, sand etc as construction activities is being allowed in rural areas.

