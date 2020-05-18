Migrants block Agra-Mathura highway over lack of buses

The incident took place on the stretch of the highway under the jurisdiction of the Farah police station. Local officials said the protests were about food shortage and lack of buses. The incident took place on the stretch of the highway under the jurisdiction of the Farah police station. Local officials said the protests were about food shortage and lack of buses.

Angry migrant labourers blocked the Agra-Mathura highway on Sunday in protest against lack of enough buses for their journey home.

According to the police, the protesters staged a demonstration at National Highway-2, disrupting traffic for a few hours. In 48 hours, more than 20,000 migrant workers had crossed Mantura, moving towards eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said a senior official.



“On Saturday, the administration provided 90 buses to ferry migrants, and it appears that some of them were discontented with the lack of availability of more buses. The crowd blocked a part of the highway briefly and some anti-social elements gathered waste material and set fire to it. Senior officials reached the spot and spoke to them at length, following which the situation was resolved. The situation is under control and the administration, police are looking out for their food and travel arrangements,” said Mathura Refinery Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh.

