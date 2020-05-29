Migrant worker’s body found after 4 days in Jhansi

Sharma worked at a Mumbai factory and had returned from there in a special train for migrant workers to Jhansi from where he went to Gorakhpur which is around 70 km from Basti district. Sharma worked at a Mumbai factory and had returned from there in a special train for migrant workers to Jhansi from where he went to Gorakhpur which is around 70 km from Basti district.

The body of a migrant worker was found at a Jhansi railway yard four days after the worker left in a train from Jhansi to go to Gorakhpur in a Shramik special train. The body lied in the toilet of the train for four days before it was found by officials cleaning the train at a train yard in Jhansi.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials identified the deceased person as Mohan Lal Sharma (37), resident of Basti district in UP. Sharma worked at a Mumbai factory and had returned from there in a special train for migrant workers to Jhansi from where he went to Gorakhpur which is around 70 km from Basti district. Officials said that the body had decomposed in the four days that it was lying unattended inside the train toilet. Officials said that a post mortem will be conducted on the body on Friday. He was returning to his hometown due to the lockdown across the country.

Jhansi GRP Inspector Anjana Verma to The Indian Express that they were informed about an unidentified body being found at the train yard on Wednesday (May 27). “We got information around 10 pm Wednesday regarding a body being found in a train at the Jhansi railway yard. We immediately rushed there along with a medical team. The body was found in the toilet of the Shramik train and it had decomposed and was smelling. His face had swollen and we had kept the body at the mortuary. We found an Aadhaar card with the body and identified him as Mohan Lal Sharma, resident of Basti district.”

Verma said that Mohan had come from Mumbai and used to work there in a factory. “After reaching Jhansi from Mumbai, he had gone to Gorakhpur in another train and we have found a ticket from his pocket which was for May 23. He had left on 11.40 am on May 23 and the empty train returned to Jhansi on May 27 at 7.30 pm. The door of the toilet was also not locked properly and we have also found Rs 27,000 cash from the body,” said Inspector Verma.

“The body was found when the train was being santized by officials,” said the officer.

