scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

MGNREGA Scheme: Participation of women in rural jobs on the rise, says govt

UP, which was among the worst-performing states with respect to women’s participation in the MGNREGA scheme before 2017, has been successful in raising the number of women beneficiaries in the last five and a half years, the government said.

MGNREGA, MGNREGA scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Uttar Pradesh government, women rural jobs, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to the government, the women's participation in the rural job scheme rose from 34.28 per cent of persondays in 2019-20 to 37.60 per cent in 2022-23.

The participation of women in projects carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Uttar Pradesh has been steadily increasing in the last few years and constituted 37.60 per cent of the total persondays in the current financial year, according to the state government.

According to the government, the women’s participation in the rural job scheme rose from 34.28 per cent of persondays in 2019-20 to 37.60 per cent in 2022-23.

UP, which was among the worst-performing states with respect to women’s participation in the MGNREGA scheme before 2017, has been successful in raising the number of women beneficiaries in the last five and a half years, the government said.

“Several measures taken by the state government enhanced the participation of women in the rural job scheme,” GS Priyadarshi, Commissioner, Rural Development Department, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“In 2022-23, a total of 1738.41 lakh persondays were created under the scheme, of which 653.64 lakh were women persondays, constituting 37.60% of the women participation… In 2021-22, 3258.42 lakh persondays were generated, including 1212.13 lakh (37.20 per cent) women persondays, whereas in 2020-21, a total of 3945.41 lakh persondays were created, of which 1325.26 lakh were women persondays, accounting for 33.59%,” he added.

According to the government, Mahila mates are being appointed in the villages to increase the participation of women. Mahila mates are women assistants for management and supervision of MGNREGS jobs and job sites.

“Women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) formed under the Livelihood Mission have been selected, and a target has been set to provide employment to more than 35,000 Mahila mates in the state… Against the target, the work has been provided to 16,660 Mahila mates,” the officer added.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The MGNREGA legally enshrines the “right to work” and ensures livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

According to MGNREGA guidelines, at least one-third of the beneficiaries shall be women who have registered and requested work under the programme.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The state government has set a target under the MGNREGA for the year 2022-23. The annual target of 2,600 lakh mandays for employment generation has been approved by the Ministry of Rural Development in UP, out of which, 1697.77 lakh mandays have been created till August 23, an official said. The official said that Aadhar seeding of workers is being done to ensure transparency in the process. So far, the Aadhar seeding of 1.35 crore active workers has been completed against the total of 1.71 crore workers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:51:50 am
Next Story

After Centre halts funds, Bengal govt moves to check graft

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement