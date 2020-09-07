Metro services resume today, UPMRC says hygiene & safety measures in place

Sanitisation work under way at a Metro station in Lucknow. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

WITH THE Metro rails to resume operations from Monday with a Standard Operating Procedure, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has claimed that it has made all precautionary arrangements and issued advisories in public interest keeping in mind the health and safety aspects of commuters.

A statement issued by the corporation said several measures had been taken for sanitisation and personal hygiene of passengers at all the Metro stations – from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia – through regular cleaning and upkeep of the station premises and inside trains. The initiatives taken include periodic announcements inside the trains and at the stations through Public Announcement System (PAS).

Claiming that Metro rail was the “safest, comfortable, economical and reliable” in comparison to all other modes of public transport, the UPMRC authorities said the Lucknow Metro is the first in the country to where, keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, UV technology is being used for the sanitisation of tokens. It is also the first to provide the facility to buy several tokens at once using the Go-Smart cards in a cashless way.

The statement added that markings have been made inside the trains and on the stations for social distancing between the passengers and all the contact points such as grab grills, grab polls, grab handles, seats, doors, entry-exit gates, baggage scanners, ticket vending machines, escalators and lift buttons would be sanitised at regular intervals of three-four hours. To motivate more people to buy more Go-Smarts cards, those buying new cards will be given complimentary face masks.

UPMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said,“Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of the commuters & it is the safest way to travel. I also urge people to practice hygiene, cleanliness, social distancing, and adhere to all necessary precautions for the overall well-being of themselves as well as their families.”

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the Metro facilities in Lucknow would be operational from 6 am to 10 pm like before and 16 trains will ensure that the commuters can find trains at a gap of every five minutes. The trains would stop at all 21 stations and thermal screening of passengers was mandatory, they said.

