Agra metro project to give fillip to tourism and economy: PM & CM

PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function on the inauguration of the Noida Delhi Metro Rail's Magenta Line in Amity University campus. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the construction of Agra Metro Phase-1 and said the project will boost tourism and the city economy. He said that the “historic city is now matching its steps with the progress and growth of the 21st century”.

Addressing the people of Agra, Modi said, “A world class Metro Project in Agra will not just enable ease of travelling for locals and tourists, but will also help boost the economic sector of the heritage city. It is extremely important to empower small cities as they have ample skill set, raw material, production and service sector, and in such a scenario, development projects like these help small cities to grow and thrive at par with the big cities…”

“It’s a matter of immense pride that these metro rail coaches are also being manufactured in India which gives strength to our mission of a self-reliant India and boost to the Make-in-India vision,” he said.

Work is being carried out on 1,000 km of new metro rail lines in 27 cities countrywide, Modi said, claiming big progress in this sector since his first government took charge in 2014.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the inauguration. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Modi in May 2019.

Adityanath said the project will “herald a new era of public transport in the Taj City”. “Besides benefiting 26 lakh residents of the Taj city, the metro will also prove to be a better option for movement to over 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year,” said Adityanath.

The Rs 8,379.62-crore Agra Metro project has two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandara with railway stations and bus stands. The project is set to be completed in five years.

“The CM is monitoring the project and the traffic on this (first phase) corridor is expected to start in December 2022,” said a statement issued by the state government.

“While Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road Metro stations will be elevated, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid halts will be underground. The 15.4-km Agra Cantt-Kalindi Vihar corridor will have 14 elevated stations at Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Crossing, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamlanagar, Rambagh, Foundry Nagar and Kalindi Vihar,” read the statement.

