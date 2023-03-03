Mentally-challenged man in Uttar Pradesh beaten to death for ‘stealing slippers’, accused on the run

A 28-year-old mentally challenged man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten to death by four members of a family under the suspicion that he stole one of their slippers while they were inside a temple in Bareilly’s Biharipur village Monday evening, officials said.

The police said that the deceased identified as Kishan Pal was admitted to the local hospital the same day but his condition deteriorated and he died Tuesday evening.

“We are conducting raids to nab those named in the FIR but they have fled from the village. The body of Kishan Pal has been handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination which mentioned that he died due to extreme injuries on the body. We hope to arrest them soon,” Balbir Singh of Shahi police station told The Indian Express.

As per reports, Kishan Pal, who was mentally unstable, was standing at the spot where people leave their shoes or sandals before entering the temple. “Kunti Devi, 40, who has been named as an accused, has blamed Kishan Pal when she did not find her slippers there. Though Kishan Pal denied stealing the slippers he was beaten with clubs and stones by her family members, the complaint said.

Kishan Pal’s mother Kamala Devi alleged that though her son had tried to run away to save himself they continued to beat him up until he was unconscious. “We took him to the hospital where he survived for only a day. We demand that the killers be arrested immediately or else we will take up the issue with higher authorities,” she said.

Police said that special teams have been set up to nab the accused. “Police raids are continuing. The accused people have been booked under the section which is non-bailable,” said Balbir Singh.

The Shahi police at Bareilly Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four people under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint of Bhupan Pal, the brother of the victim.