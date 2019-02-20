Pulwama attack: Members of Hindu outfits protest over remark by edu official

MEMBERS OF some Hindu outfits allegedly created a ruckus at the office of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dinesh Kumar Yadav in Muzaffarnagar while staging a protest and demanding that an FIR be registered against him for an alleged ‘objectionable’ remark he made on a WhatsApp group about the Pulwama terror attack.

The WhatsApp group comprises Provincial Education Service officials.

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad district president Sachin Singhal, who is leading the protests against the official, told The Indian Express that they got to know of the remark after screenshots of the WhatsApp message were shared on social media.

“We started a protest at the education department office. We have submitted a written complaint to Muzaffarnagar SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh. The police have not filed an FIR yet and is trying to shield the government official. We held a protest Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday too if action is not taken against the official,” Singhal said.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh, however, said as the person in question is a government official, proceedings would be initiated by the supervising officer, who is the District Magistrate. “The DM office will conduct a probe and we will take action only if the DM directs us to,” the SSP said.

On the other hand, taking cognizance of the matter, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Pandey had ordered an inquiry conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amit Singh.

Amit Singh said he had submitted the inquiry report to the DM and it had been forwarded to Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education. “We found that Dinesh Kumar Yadav had written the remark on an official WhatsApp group. Someone from within the group may have leaked it to the media. Being a government official, Yadav should have been careful. He told us in his statement that people have misconstrued his message and are wrongfully

blaming him.”

Defending himself in a letter to the ADM, Dinesh Kumar Yadav wrote, “There was a discussion on the group on the Pulwama attack. I had only said that the terrorist attack was carried out in a planned manner by terrorist outfits. This message is being misinterpreted,” he wrote in Hindi.

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Pandey said the inquiry report had been sent to the government. “We conducted a probe and have submitted the findings,” Pandey said.

ADM Amit Singh said as Tuesday was a holiday for the government office, the inquiry report would be received on Wednesday and action, if required, would be taken by the Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education.