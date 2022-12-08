Melinda Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses collaboration in health and nutrition

Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday and discussed enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition and agriculture.

According to her, the efforts of the UP government in the areas of health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment etc. were inspiring and that UP is a model not only for India, but for the whole world.

The UP CM invited Melinda and her colleagues to participate in the proposed UP Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12 next year.

According to a press release, Melinda said the work done in UP in the recent years for Covid-19 management and control of diseases like encephalitis was exemplary. She also praised the vaccination exercise, saying the world should learn from the way vaccination was carried out in UP despite having such a large and dense population, the government said.

Discussing the foundation’s deep ties with UP, Melinda said, “We have been working here for a long time in the field of health and social security. It is a matter of happiness that we are able to provide facilities to the weakest and last person of the society.”