Meets focussed on ‘setting things right’ before 2022: BJP

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh comes out of the party headquarters after meeting BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Wednesday met party spokespersons, apart from state ministers and legislators, on the final day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh. The focus of the review meetings was on “setting things right before the 2022 Assembly polls”, according to a leader.

Sources said Santhosh listened to the feedback, grievances and suggestions of the state leaders. State Cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh attended the meeting with the spokespersons at which some expressed reservations about a lack of coordination with the government. They told the leadership that they often do not receive the data required to defend the administration’s policy decisions and other moves. They were reportedly told to set aside differences and repair damage before next year’s elections.

“The meetings were focused largely on setting things right before the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. The panchayat poll results did not go as expected and then Covid second wave also did the damage, then public representatives who faced pressure from the public came out in the open to criticise the government. The attempt was to set these things right as we move towards 2022,” said a leader who did not wish to be named.

The day began with Santhosh praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “wise move” to focus on the vaccination of parents of children younger than 12 years. “UP Govt led by CM Sri @myogiadityanath decides to vaccinate parents of children below 12 years. A wise move considering the logic that if at all third wave cones it may affect children more. Parents will be around to look after more safely,” he tweeted.

After a meeting with RSS functionaries here late Tuesday night, the senior BJP leader had praised the chief minister for reducing the daily Covid case count 93 per cent in five weeks despite Uttar Pradesh’s massive population. “Yogi ji managed quite effectively,” he wrote on Twitter.

Among the leaders who met Santhosh on Wednesday were Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza, and Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore who had written a letter about the administration’s failure to save lives during the second wave.

Raza said the meeting was called to discuss ways of strengthening the party’s “seva hi sangathan [service is organisation]” campaign, and bolstering the organisation. They also talked about how the BJP could manage the pandemic in the future, the minister added.

Kaushal Kishore said the party leadership had summoned MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Lucknow to discuss the current scenario and what needs to be done. Each person also got an opportunity to introduce themselves to the leadership, he added.

During the day, Santhosh also met the state BJP’s social media team.